Cuba will play in the preliminary phase of the Gold Cup against French Guyana



Cuba participated in the last edition of the Gold Cup in the Group Phase.

Photo: JIM WATSON / . / .

Cuba will debut against the French Guiana team on July 3 in the preliminary phase of lGold Cup to be held in Florida, USA.

The Cuban team – made up of 23 players under the orders of Pablo Sánchez – is led by goalkeeper Odelín Molina and central defender Yenier Márquez, reported sports media on the island.

The selection is made up of three goalkeepers, nine defenders, six midfielders and five forwards, led by striker Onel Hernández, from England’s Norwich City.

In the group appear 19 players who are contracted by professional leagues from abroad (San Marino, United States, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, England, Italy, Brazil, Costa Rica, Honduras, Norway and Spain).

In case of winning in your encounter with French Guiana, the Cuban team would have next July 6 as a rival to the winner of the duel between Montserrat and Trinidad and Tobago.

In the previous phase, four teams will join the 12 already qualified for the group round, which will be played from July 10 to 20, to then give way to the elimination round to be played from August 24 to 1, date of the final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The group stage kicks off on July 10 in Dallas with parties of Group A that integrate Mexico, El Salvador, Curaçao and a selection to be defined.