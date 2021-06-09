Cuba will bring 74 athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games



Cuba has participated in 20 editions of the Olympic Games.

Photo: Buda Mende / .

Cuba will attend the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a delegation of 70 to 74 athletes with whom he maintains his aspiration to be among the first twenty nations of the medal table, reported the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder).

To date, have classified 56 men and women in 11 sports for the appointment that will run from July 23 to August 8.

The third smallest delegation

The director of High Performance of Inder, José Antonio Miranda, said that this will be the third “smallest” representation of Cuba to an Olympic event since 1959 during an appearance on state television.

The highest medal chances are expected in disciplines such as taekwondo, judo, discus throwing, long jump and boxing, according to the manager.

The insured Olympic tickets correspond to athletics (18), wrestling (12), boxing (7), canoeing (5), shooting (5), artistic gymnastics (2), modern pentathlon (2), table tennis (2), cycling (1), taekwondo (1) and rowing (1).

Miranda advanced that Cuba will debut in Tokyo on July 24 with five sports and pointed out that three days later the first possibility of a medal will be provided by Rafael Alba taekwondo (+80 kg).

More athletes could join

With a month and a half to go until the Games in the Japanese capital, classifications in athletics specialties could still be added, as well as in swimming, weightlifting, judo and beach volleyball, according to the forecasts of the specialists.

Inder’s vice president, Ariel Saínz, said that the island’s delegation will be “small but effective” despite the challenges and restrictions imposed by the health crisis caused by covid-19 for the preparation of athletes – which has been “very complex” – and their classification.

Cuba has participated in 20 editions of the Olympic Games represented by 1,713 athletes who have competed in 29 sports and has won 71 gold, 65 silver and 66 bronze medals, with boxing as its insignia.

Performance in previous Olympic Games

At the Olympics in Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Cubans won medals in 12 sports and half achieved titles: 10 were for boxing, 5 were for wrestling, 3 for athletics, and one each for judo, baseball, and shooting.

In Rio de Janeiro, the Cuban delegation was made up of 123 athletes in 19 sports disciplines, and won 11 medals, of which 5 were gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze.