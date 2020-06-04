Cuba “vigorously” rejects sanctions

MADRID, Jun 4 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The United States has announced this Wednesday that it is adding seven Cuban sub-entities to Cuba’s List of Restrictions for benefiting “disproportionately the Castro dictatorship” which, according to the State Department, “uses the profits of its companies to oppress Cubans and finance their interference in Venezuela, at the expense of Cubans and private companies. “

Among these seven new sub-entities is Fincimex, “a financial institution controlled by the Army,” whose addition to the list “will help address the regime’s attempts to control the flow of foreign currency that belongs to the Cuban people,” according to the secretary. United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement. “The population should have the freedom to decide what to do with their own money,” he settled.

In addition, three Army-owned hotels, two dive centers and a marine park for tourists, also military-owned, have been included.

“Most of the Cuban tourism industry is owned and operated by the Cuban Army,” said Pompeo. Thus, the United States has urged “anyone visiting the island to be a responsible consumer and avoid providing additional funds to the repressive and abusive Castro regime,” he added.

“Instead, we urge those who visit Cuba to support Cuban small business owners, who are struggling to succeed despite strong restrictions on the regime,” Pompeo continued, insisting that Cubans ” they deserve a democratic government, freedom of expression, religion or belief, economic prosperity and respect for Human Rights. “

For its part, the Cuban government has “vigorously” rejected the sanctions imposed by the United States. The Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, has transferred this rejection via Twitter and has specified that the sanctions are “designed to affect Cuban families.” “Shameful and criminal to intensify the blockade during COVID-19,” he settled.