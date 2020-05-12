MADRID, May 12 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, has denounced this Tuesday the “complicit silence” of the United States in relation to the attack that took place on April 30 to count the Cuban Embassy in United States territory.

Rodríguez, who has described the act as “terrorism”, has regretted that the US State Department “has chosen to silence the event.” “Until now, there has been no statement condemning this fact or rejecting it,” he said, before insisting that “it is necessary to denounce the complicit silence of the US government.”

At a press conference, he warned that the “terrorist attack”, in which an individual shot at the Embassy building without causing victims, is a direct result of the “policy of instigating hatred and violence against Cuba.”

For Rodríguez, what happened cannot be separated from US politics or from “aggressive speeches” by his politicians, as the television station Telesur has broadcast.

“It is the obligation of the Government of the United States to clarify what influence exerted on the behavior of the attacker the feeling and aggressive action against Cuba that is promoted in the country,” he accused.

He has also questioned the attitude of the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo: “It is deplorable that the Secretary of State, while remaining silent on the terrorist attack, has pronounced himself against Cuba.”

His words took place hours after the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, indicated that the country “awaits a response” from the United States regarding the “machine gunning” of its Embassy in Washington.

The Cuban president has detailed that Cuba “does not forget” the “long history of terrorism” against its diplomats, while specifying that the country “saves lives” and “repudiates violence and death.”

Two weeks ago, Cuba denounced that at dawn an “unidentified individual” fired shots at the Cuban Embassy in the United States. Shortly afterwards, an individual, whose identity the Cuban Government does not have information, was arrested by local authorities at the scene and was taken into custody.

The Government of Cuba, which blamed the attack on the growing “hostile rhetoric” of the Administration of US President Donald Trump towards the island, asked the authorities in Washington to be aware of the investigations, as well as to know the identity and the author’s motivations.