MADRID, May 2 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Cuban Observatory for Human Rights (OCDH) has denounced the disappearance of the activist Enix Berrio Sardá this Saturday and has transferred the facts to the UN working groups on arbitrary arrests and forced disappearances.

The activist has been missing since noon on May 1, as reported by his own family and collected by the Observatory.

Berrio’s daughter has telephoned several police stations and she has been told that she is not in custody. However, not giving information about the whereabouts of those arrested for political reasons is usually a practice of the Cuban political police, the OCDH highlights.

“The Observatory holds the Cuban government responsible for the physical integrity of our collaborator. The repressive climate against society and opposition activists must stop immediately,” said OCDH executive director Alejandro González Raga.

“The Cuban government uses the framework of a global crisis to intensify the repression, just when the institutions and the media focus their action on containing the spread and fighting the pandemic,” González said.

Berrio Sardá had filed a formal request on Wednesday for the Cuban National Assembly to declare unconstitutional two articles of Decree Law 370, also known as the “Spanking Law”, used by “the repressive forces of the Cuban Government” to impose fines on citizens for the use of social networks to express criteria contrary to the official ones, according to the Observatory.

This could be the reason for the authorities’ arbitrary action against Berrio. Berrio Sardá is closely linked with the Cuban Observatory for Human Rights, where he coordinates the monitoring team for economic rights on the island and represents the organization before the Regional Alliance for Free Expression and Information.

In addition, Berrio advises the prominent San Isidro Movement on human rights, made up of plastic artists and artists from other branches, who oppose government censorship of free artistic and cultural creation in Cuba, the OCDH highlights.

The Observatory has also presented the case to the Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders.