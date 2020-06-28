Raúl Castro, Miguel Díaz-Canel

The processes of sedition, conspiracy and violence, which aggravated or under the pretext of the coronavirus pandemic, occur in almost all the countries of the region, mark one of the highest points of the aggression of the group of dictatorships of organized crime against democracies. . They are the two Americas, the dictatorial against the democratic. It is not something new, what changes is the pretext for the seizure, but It is a scenario that unfortunately has been repeated for six decades under the command of the Cuban dictatorship that is now the head of Castro-Chavism..

Control a state by force, subdue its people by violence, retain power using fear, torture, hunger and extortion, creating a center of direction, protection and expansion of transnational organized crime to destabilize, attack, intervening and occupying other countries, calling this an anti-imperialist revolution, is the greatest criminal and propaganda action that describes the Cuban dictatorship.

Disguise crime as political actions to give it causes of justification and impunity, victimize itself to cover up the permanent aggression against the freedom and sovereignty of other countries, seek permanent polarization by multiplying the axes of confrontation, commit the most aberrant crimes with an anti-imperialist alibi and destroy politics. or physically to the adversaries, are some of the characteristics of the Cuban dictatorship for 61 years.

Castrochavism is the neologism that represents the organization created since 1999 by Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez with the sophism of “socialism of the 21st century” and that in reality it is “the transnational organized crime system that usurps political power in Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia… .that must be treated as an organized crime structure and not as political process ”. The seriousness, recurrence, recidivism and impunity of the crimes they commit, have reduced the peoples to a « state of defenselessness » and represent « the most serious threat to peace and security in the Americas. »

Since Castro’s seizure of power in 1959, criminal actions have been notable internally and internationally. The decade of the sixties was marked by executions, torture, human rights violations, the invasion of Panama and the expedition to the Dominican Republic in 1959, the nuclear missile crisis with the United States in 1962, intervention in the War of the Sands in Algeria in 1963, the invasions of Venezuela in 1963 and 1967 to control its oil, the Tupamaru guerilla in Uruguay, the FARC and the ELN since 1964 in Colombia, the guerrilla in Bolivia with Che Guevara in 1966/67 and much more.

The 1970s Cuba continued guerrilla penetration and participated with a tank brigade supporting the Syrian Arab Republic in the Yom Kippur War, intervened and massacred in Angola, entered Ethiopia during the civil war and the Ogadem war, and began the intervention in Nicaragua in the so-called Sandinista revolution controlling the leadership of the intelligence and security services. The guerrilla and terrorism of the Montoneros in Argentina that led to the so-called dirty war, the guerrilla movements in Peru, Brazil and destabilization in the entire region.

He drug trafficking has been part of Cuba’s crime agenda from its origins when Fidel Castro and Che Guevara proclaimed flooding the United States with drugs to liquidate their youth as an instrument of revolution, while penetrating the universities of the region with « cultural Marxism ». In the 1980s Castro associated with Pablo Escobar and Roberto Suarez and even received them in Havana as proof of « the Cuban connection » in the book « The King of Cocaine ». In 2016 Evo Morales – Castro-Castro dictator in Bolivia – proclaimed at the UN that « the fight against drug trafficking is an instrument of imperialism to oppress the peoples »

The 1990s was described as the « lost decade » by Cuba, because it was left without resources with the disappearance of the Soviet Union, but it created the « Sao Paolo Forum » and proclaimed the « multiplication of the axes of confrontation » after the defeat of communism . In the agony of his « special period », salvation came with Hugo Chávez when in 1999 he became president of Venezuela and gave Cuba resources, oil and Venezuela as a whole.

Castro and Chávez recreated Castroism and with a Bolivarian and populist ingredient turned it into Castro-Chavism, with what the 21st century is so far the history of the Cuban dictatorship directing and repeating its transnational organized crime agenda.

* Lawyer and Political Scientist. Director of the Interamerican Institute for Democracy

www.carlossanchezberzain.com