HAVANA, Apr 3 (.) – Cuba released dissident José Daniel Ferrer on Friday after he spent six months in prison on charges of kidnapping and assault, although he will still have to serve a four and six-month sentence of house arrest.

Ferrer is the leader of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), one of the country’s most active opposition groups. Cuba considers him a counterrevolutionary financed by the United States.

The opponent commented that one of the conditions of his house arrest is that he cannot carry out political activism, but said that he refused to comply with those measures.

“I feel like I have more energy and strength than ever to continue fighting for the democratization of Cuba,” Ferrer told . by telephone.

A court in Santiago de Cuba, in the eastern part of the island, found him guilty of assaulting another man and upheld the prosecutor’s request for an initial sentence of 9 years in prison.

Ferrer, 49, has denied those allegations. The Cuban government maintains that it has no political prisoners in its jails and considers it a “common criminal.”

Human rights organizations, Amnesty International, the European Parliament and the United States had called for his release.

Ferrer was one of 75 dissidents sentenced to 25 years in prison during the 2003 “Black Spring”. The opponent was released on parole in 2011 and soon after became the leader of UNPACU.

