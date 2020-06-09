Havana, Jun 9 . .- Cuba registered five new cases of COVID-19 this Tuesday, when ten consecutive days have passed without deaths from the virus and the total number of positives reaches 2,205, with Havana as the epicenter of the epidemic in the country, reported the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap).

Today’s figures show a decrease in daily infections after the slight increase in previous weeks, caused by an outbreak in some Havana pharmaceutical laboratories, and the peak of 40 patients reported last Saturday, related to an infected ship from Mexico.

Havana continues to be the region most affected by the coronavirus, with 215 of the 240 active cases of the disease, said the director of Epidemiology of the Minsap, Francisco Durán, in his daily television appearance.

Of the new patients, four reside in the capital and one in the central province of Villa Clara. In all cases, the source of infection could be traced and three were asymptomatic at the time of the test, Dr. Durán said.

These were detected among 2,067 PCR tests completed the previous day, bringing the total to 122,603 ​​of these tests carried out in the country since the beginning of the epidemic, complemented by more than 118,420 quick kits, mostly from China.

Some 515 patients remain isolated in Cuban hospitals, 240 confirmed of which 239 evolve stably and one remains in serious condition. Another 607 people are under surveillance in their homes.

Twelve people were discharged, for a cumulative of 1,880, about 85% of all cases. The number of deaths remains at 83 since last May 30.

Cuba remains in the pre-epidemic phase with limited indigenous transmission of the SARS-CoV-2, so preventive measures are applied such as the suspension of public transport, the closure of borders except in exceptional cases, and the closure of schools and major shopping centers. .

Unlike Havana, which has accumulated more than half of the total confirmed and has been at the forefront of infections in the last two weeks, eleven of the fifteen Cuban provinces and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud have been more than fifteen days without reporting patients, in some cases up to a month.

The situation in the capital has led the Cuban authorities to maintain restrictive measures throughout the island, including the mandatory use of a mask in public spaces, the closing of schools, activities and businesses, and transportation restrictions.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recently pointed out that the good results of the last few days “are signifying that the pandemic is under control” on the island, and announced that this week they will announce progressive de-escalation measures.

.