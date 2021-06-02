Cuba is eliminated in pre-Olympic; Canada to super round

The Canada selection of baseball, prevailed before Cuba during Tuesday night in the baseball pre-olympic of the Americas, thus leaving the Cuban team eliminated from the road to Tokyo, while the Canadians go to the super round.

Canada defeat Cuba in a match as a bolero dance floor, “dancing peggy”, resulting in winners in a match with a score of 6-5, to advance to the phase of the super round, a phase that would be a semi-final type stage as part of the pbaseball rheolympic of the Americas, looking for a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

For his part Canada, who were victorious in the pre-olympic Monday like Tuesday, they go to super round as members of Group B along with Venezuela, a group from which the ninths from Cuba and Colombia are then eliminated and without a chance for the Olympics.

In the other group of the baseball pre-olympic of America, say Group A, the United States team has already got its ticket to the super roundWhile Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic with 1-1 records, will be playing the pass in a duel between the two this next Wednesday, with Puerto Rico being out of the lane at the moment.

The super round It would be playing next June 4 to 5 of the same month, starting the day of the 4 with duels between the first classified of Group A and Group B, while a second clash between the second of each group; on the 5th, encounters between the first classified of A against the second of B, and the second of A against the first of B in a second game.