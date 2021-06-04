Cuba Gooding Jr. loses judicial process for not responding to a complaint of abuse – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The actor Cuba Gooding Jr., lost a judicial process for not having responded to the complaint of a woman who accused him of having touched her. The American has at least thirty accusations of touching and one of rape.

Natasha Ashworth denounced in October 2019 that a year earlier, when she was working in a bar, the actor tried several times to touch her buttocks.

With no response to the accusation from Gooding Jr. or his attorneys within 12 months of the lawsuit, Ashworth requested that the actor be convicted in absentia of assault and battery.

Judge Alexander Tisch agreed with the complainant, although he refused to accept the accusation of “emotional suffering” as a result of the sexual assault.

The magistrate pointed out that the case could be brought to trial to determine the compensation that Gooding Jr. should pay to the victim.

The actor, who won an Oscar in 1996 for his role as a football player in Jerry Maguire, is awaiting trial in New York for improperly touching three women in Manhattan bars in 2018 and 2019, from what is known. has been found not guilty.

Gooding Jr. was also accused last August of raping a woman twice in the same day, the events took place in 2013 in a New York hotel.

A total of 30 women have claimed to have been sexually assaulted in different ways by the actor in events that occurred over more than a decade.