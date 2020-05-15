This mechanism allows knowing the degree of exposure to the virus that those to whom the tests are applied have had.

Regeneration, May 14, 2020. The Cuban Health Minister, José Ángel Portal Miranda, reported that the Immunoassay Center (CEI) developed a faster and more efficient Covid-19 detection mechanism.

The project, which lasted six weeks, was led by specialists who participated in other infectious disease detection projects such as Hepatitis B, C, dengue and HIV.

The CEI explained that the new mechanism has the advantage of being massively applied, along with other tests.

In addition to allowing to know the degree of exposure to the virus that those to whom the tests are applied have had.

A sample of technological sovereignty ➡️ The Immunoassay Center has developed, in just six weeks, an innovative system for the diagnosis of # COVID19, based on the highest technology (Ultramicroanalytical System). #CubaEsCiencia #CubaPorLaSalud 🇨🇺https: //t.co/kHReokIIcZ pic.twitter.com/KwgaCUFosr – José Angel Portal Miranda (@japortalmiranda) May 14, 2020

PROCESS

According to the report, the assay requires plasma extraction, it takes two hours to obtain the result.

He says that with each plate dozens of people can be studied at the same time.

The tests can be done from the seven days in which the symptoms appear.

It does not require any type of previous preparation of the patient and the results are validated, processed and expressed in an automated way.

OTHER DISEASES

The SUMA technology used in the project has allowed the elimination of other diseases.

They highlight that this system has contributed to the sustained reduction of the infant mortality rate, to the control of the transmission of hepatitis B and C, HIV and dengue.

“Likewise, it was decisive for Cuba to be declared in 2015 free of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and congenital syphilis,” states the report of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba.

For the Cuban government, this means an exercise in technological and pharmaceutical sovereignty that guarantees them not to depend on any country to handle the pandemic.

Cuba has been recognized internationally by medical brigades that have been sent to various parts of the world with the aim of collaborating to combat the coronavirus pandemic.