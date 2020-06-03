▲ The Atlantic cyclone season officially began yesterday, which will run until November 30. In the image, floods due to heavy rains in streets of Havana. Photo Ap

Sputnik, . and Europa Press

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. 25

Havana. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced that six Cuban embassies in countries in the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Caribbean have been threatened after the attack with firearms against the island’s diplomatic headquarters in the United States on April 30.

After the terrorist attack against our headquarters in Washington, there have been threats against the integrity of Cuban diplomats and embassies in the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Antigua and Barbuda, Canada, Cyprus, Austria and Angola, the foreign minister tweeted.

The United States government remains silent, without condemning or rejecting the attack on the Cuban embassy (in Washington), and refraining from taking action against terrorist people and groups that in that country incite violence against Cuba. This complicit attitude carries the danger of being assumed as an endorsement of terrorism, Rodríguez stressed.

On the other hand, the Cuban Foreign Ministry lashed out at the Colombian government, accusing it of opening the way for the United States to include Havana again in a list of countries that do not fully cooperate with efforts to combat terrorism.

The Colombian government has incurred in a series of hostile actions against Cuba, including public statements, threats and summons, through the thankless and politically motivated manipulation of our unquestionable contribution to peace in Colombia, the Foreign Ministry lamented.

Washington placed the Caribbean island on the black list of countries that do not collaborate in the anti-terrorist fight in mid-May, arguing that Cuba refused to hand over to Colombia a delegation from the National Liberation Army (ELN) that is since May 2018 in Havana for the restart of the peace dialogues.

Havana has indicated that Bogotá has not complied with the protocol to guarantee the safe return of ELN delegates.

In any case, Colombia considered the decision of the United States as an accolade.

The government of President Iván Duque has asked Havana for the extradition of the head of the ELN negotiating team, Pablo Beltrán, and other guerrillas on charges related to the bombing of the police academy in January 2019 that left 22 dead.

Peace negotiations between the Colombian government and the ELN were halted in August 2018 with the arrival of the far-right Duque to the presidency, who expressed opposition to the 2016 peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia during the Juan government. Manuel Santos.

.