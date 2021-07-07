Cuba defines its female beach volleyball representatives for Tokyo 2020

07/07/2021 at 02:40 CEST

. / Havana

Cuba defined the beach volleyball duo made up of Lidianny Echevarría and Leila Martínez as their representatives at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the island’s sports media reported on Tuesday. The main coach of the women’s beach volleyball team, Alain Hernández, explained that a technical group and the Cuban national commission of the specialty analyzed the trajectory of the players on the parameters of “discipline, compliance with the training plan, sports results and projection Of future”.

His decision was to keep one member of each of the two pairs made up of Leyla Martínez-Maylen Delís and Lidiannis Echevarrría and Yanisleidys Sánchez, winners of the ticket to Tokyo in the Pre-Olympic tournament in Colima, Mexico, played at the end of last June. Echevarrría and Martínez already played together in 2017 during the Austrian world championship, where they finished in ninth place and that same year they performed on the North-Central American and Caribbean circuit, Norceca, where they dominated the second stop.

Coach Hernández pointed out that the selected players were the ones who “best fulfilled the entire training process.”

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) reported on Monday the result of the draw of the 24 couples that will animate the beach volleyball tournament in each gender. The Olympic beach volleyball competition for women will begin on July 24. On August 3 the quarterfinals begin, on the 5th the semifinals and on the 6th there will be the medal discussions. The Cubans make up group E along with the participants from Austria, Russia and Italy.

The 24 teams of each gender are made up of Japan -as host country of the event-, the winners of the 2019 beach volleyball world championship, the two winners of the Olympic qualification tournament, 15 teams on the Olympic list, as well as the champions of the five continental cups.

Cuba has classified more than 60 athletes in 11 sports of the representation that will lead to the Japanese event -integrated by between 70 and 74 athletes-, according to the forecasts of the local sports authorities.

Cuba has participated in 20 editions of the Olympic Games represented by 1,713 athletes who have competed in 29 sports and has won 71 gold, 65 silver and 66 bronze medals, with boxing as its insignia. In his last Olympic performance, in Rio de Janeiro 2016, he won 11 medals, of which 5 were gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze.