Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel declared the covid-19 “under control” and indicated that he could announce a gradual deconflation strategy next week, after the country completed 8 days on Sunday without deaths from the coronavirus.

With a population of 11.2 million, the island has so far recorded 2,191 infections, of which 1,862 have been discharged, two foreign patients “evacuated” to their countries (USA and Canada) and 83 deceased.

A situation that is far from other countries in the region such as Panama, with four million inhabitants, more than 16,000 infected and 386 deceased.

“We have been without a death for a week, which means that the pandemic is under control,” Díaz-Canel said Saturday.

However, he regretted that the downward curve of new cases stopped on May 28 with a spike in infections in a store, a laboratory, a transport base and a Cuban oil ship that returned this week from Mexico with 22 of its infected crew. .

“This was a week where we increased the number of active cases and the number of cases per day, in relation to the last weeks that we were already, as we had announced, at the tail end of the epidemic in the country,” he said in the daily government meeting to confront the pandemic.

“We must continue to focus on how we are going to eliminate the residuals that we may have, especially those associated with incompetence or malfunctioning of an institution that gives rise to events that cause a peak in the epidemic,” he warned.

However, he said, next week “we can be informing the population of how we would be entering that stage (of lack of confidence) and at what approximate moment we could do it.”

The Cuban authorities, who maintain strict measures of confinement, with the closure of borders, including provincial ones, suspension of classes, public transport and massive activities, and the obligatory use of face masks, maintain that the opening must be gradual, with analysis of particular circumstances, in order to avoid outbreaks of the disease.

With an economy that basically depends on international tourism and foreign trade, Cuba faces the difficult task of stimulating these activities without backing down from the pandemic.