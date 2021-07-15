Cuba confirms the first death in the protests, which reduces to “riots” paid by the US

Protesters and security forces during the protests in Arroyo Naranjo, Havana. (Photo: YAMIL LAGE / . / .)

A protester has died during a confrontation with the security forces in a peripheral neighborhood of Havana during the historic protests against the shortage and the Cuban government, as confirmed by the Interior Ministry to the Cuban News Agency (ACN) on Tuesday. He is the first fatality in the demonstrations that began on Sunday and are considered unprecedented in the country as they are the most important in 60 years, with the only precedent being the Maleconazo of 1994.

This is a 36-year-old man who was participating in a protest on Monday at the Güinera Popular Council in the municipality of Arroyo Naranjo, in the south of the capital. In addition, clashes took place in various parts of the country with injuries and numerous detainees, which according to the international organization Human Rights Watch exceed 150, most of them unaccounted for.

The executive of Miguel Díaz-Canel, for his part, points to the US as the culprit of the crisis in the country and the protests. His Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, on Tuesday described the protests as “riots”, insisted that Washington financed them and attributed the mobile internet blackout throughout the island to the financial problems that his country is experiencing.

“The country is experiencing a complex situation these days, our people’s access to information is a right, it is clear that there are complex conditions that are reflected not only in the right to information, they are reflected in the right to food, we are going through difficulties, ”he argued at a press conference in Havana.

“These days there has been a lack of electricity that also affects the operation of networks, nodes, servers and telecommunications,” he said, adding later: “in a country where we have a situation of acute lack of medicines It is true that there is a lack of data but there is also a lack of medicines ”.

Dissemination on social networks

Monday’s protest in that neighborhood of Arroyo Naranjo, one of the most depressed areas of Havana, was broadcast in several videos through social networks, despite the fact that the Government has kept the Internet connection cut off since Sunday. In the images only dozens of people are seen advancing through the streets shouting slogans such as “freedom” or “a united people will never be defeated.”

According to the ACN version, the protesters “altered order and tried to head towards the National Revolutionary Police Station of the territory, with the aim of attacking its troops and damaging the facility.”

The pro-government media accuses the protesters of attacking agents with stones and knives, vandalizing homes, burning containers and damaging the power lines. It also ensures that the deceased had a “record of contempt, theft and disorderly conduct” and that the authorities are investigating the circumstances of this event.

Monday’s demonstration in Güinera took place a day after, in an unprecedented day in Cuba, thousands took to the streets in several cities to protest against the Government, which they blame for the lack of food and medicine, power cuts and the worst outbreak of the pandemic with new record cases every week.

“Worst scenes of repression in Europe”

Bruno Rodríguez assured this Tuesday that he has seen scenes of repression “worse in Europe” than those that occurred in Cuba with the massive government demonstrations, which he described as “riots”, “disorders” and “vandalism”.

“I can say that I have seen really strong scenes of police violence and repression of protesters in European capitals before and during the pandemic, in really different conditions,” said the Foreign Minister during a press conference in Havana in which he asked for his country “a fair standard”.

“It is not in Cuba where there has been a repression like the one that has occurred in some European countries,” the minister added, adding that “some police arrest action may have been seen.” According to the Chancellor, “it is true that (on Sunday) there have been limited violations of order and law, in which the application of the law and the forces of order have been used with absolute moderation.”

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has also denied that there was police repression in the protests, which contrasts with videos disseminated on the networks in which violent repression is observed by police officers and plainclothes agents, with statements by witnesses and with facts observed by the media that covered the events, including Efe.

This Tuesday the president published a message on Twitter that reflects the tension that the island is experiencing. “The Cuban revolution is not going to turn the other cheek to those who attack it in virtual and real spaces. We will avoid revolutionary violence, but we will repress counterrevolutionary violence. Whoever attacks law enforcement officers, attacks the country ”, he stated.

They ask Biden not to negotiate with Cuba

Cuban-American congressmen and exile leaders on Tuesday asked US President Joe Biden to do what is necessary to restore the Internet to the Cuban people who are protesting in the streets for freedom and not to negotiate with the Government of Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Those two requests stemmed from a meeting held at the Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami, attended by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar said that Republicans and Democrats must be united and speak with one “single voice” to help the Cuban people achieve their freedom.

The Florida governor pointed out that he wants Florida companies to offer Internet connection to residents in Cuba and is going to study if this is possible to counteract the Internet blockade by the Cuban government, because “they do not want the truth to come out. the light, they don’t want people to be able to communicate ”. “And that’s why one of the things that I think we should be able to do with our private companies or with the United States is to offer part of that Internet via satellite,” he added.

Maintaining the sanctions, restricting access to the Cuban government’s sources of financing and, above all, not negotiating at all with the Cuban authorities were other proposals.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

