..- Cuba, which was under a US trade embargo six decades ago, is betting that its biotechnology sector promoted by the late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro It can give the Caribbean island an edge in a global race to treat the new coronavirus.

The Cuban government is promoting a drug that produces a type of protein known as interferon that strengthens the immune system, and it claims has been successful in treating the virus in the country and China. More than 80 countries have expressed interest in buying its alpha 2b interferon, according to Havana.

Authorities have expressed the hope that this and other treatments Cuba is working on could help boost its fragile economy.

“We have good products like interferon alfa 2b that we are exporting and that they open up possibilities, ”said the Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, on television.

Interferons have been used internationally for decades to treat dengue, cancer, and hepatitis B and C. Studies conducted during the epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003 suggested that interferons They could also be useful against coronaviruses.

Havana has promoted interferon in its treatment guidelines for COVID-19, a disease caused by the virus, in China, where the current pandemic is believed to have originated.

One of the interferons he has used is produced by the Cuban-Chinese joint venture Changheber, island authorities said. However, Interferons can cause serious side effects when used regularly.

Government critics accuse the Cuban state of advocating unproven and potentially harmful treatment for COVID-19, as well as originally concealing the fact that other countries produce interferons, including interferon alfa 2b.

Cuba says it has already treated nearly all of its patients with interferon injections, which helped achieve a lower death rate among its 1,804 confirmed cases, at 4.13 percent. The American continent has a lethality of 5.94 percent, according to the national director of epidemiology of Cuba, Francisco Durán.

He has also highlighted a trial at Taihe Hospital in China’s Hubei province, suggesting that new ways of administering interferon may help contain the virus and even prevent the spread with fewer side effects.

None of the nearly 3,000 Chinese healthcare workers who used interferon nasal drops were infected with the virus., according to a study by Chinese researchers reviewed by ..

More than 500 with high exposure to infected patients were included. More than 1,000 workers became ill in other hospitals in the same province at a similar stage.

The trial used interferon alfa, although not specifically Cuban. The study reports have not been peer reviewed or published in medical journals. Large randomized controlled trials are needed to substantiate these initial findings. Dozens of trials testing interferon are already underway worldwide.

However, the Cuban health ministry has said it is already starting to use nasal drops for prevention in healthcare workers.

BIOTECHNOLOGY DRIVEN BY FIDEL

Interferon, considered a drug of enormous potential in the 1970s and 1980s, has a special place in Cuba.

Fidel Castro, whose 1959 revolution prioritized free health and education and who often had great personal interest in scientific developments, sent some scientists Cubans abroad to study their production.

When they returned, they managed to make it at home. The drug was used successfully during a dengue hemorrhagic epidemic in 1981. It was then that Cuba’s biopharmaceutical sector really began to grow despite obstacles from the US trade embargo.

Now it produces most of the medicines used in Cuba, as well as more than 300 products to export to more than 50 countries, including some innovative treatments, such as a therapeutic vaccine against lung cancer called CIMAvax.

There are 21 research centers and 32 companies in the country that employ around 20,000 workers in the state-run BioCubaFarma. Biopharmaceutical exports were worth $ 442 million in 2016, according to the latest official data, surpassing exports of sugar, rum or tobacco.

Supporters of Cuba’s biopharmaceutical success say it refutes the theory that free market competition is necessary to innovate in the sector. Skeptics wonder how profitable the industry, which is mostly state-funded, is, and if it could continue to flourish given the island’s cash problems.

Cuba has not even been able to produce enough medicines to meet domestic demand in recent years due to a lack of supplies as a result of the austerity measures. However, the pandemic may be an opportunity for the sector to improve and generate foreign exchange.

BioCubaFarma President Eduardo Martínez made a presentation last week about a series of drugs that are being tested to strengthen the immune system against COVID-19, prevent worsening symptoms and help patients recover.

Martinez said they were developing their Kaletra’s own version of AbbVie, an HIV pill that Cuba and other countries are administering to patients with coronavirus. And he pointed out that the different treatments were generating interest abroad.

“We are creating the conditions to introduce (these drugs) at the industrial level and increase their production,” he said.