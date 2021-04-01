Cuba ‘challenges’ Washington with a huge concrete flag in front of the US embassy in Havana

A concrete monument of several meters high with the shape of the Cuban flag has been erected since this week in front of the United States embassy in Havana, which has generated criticism for its structural deficiencies and resource expenditure at a time of serious economic crisis.

The new construction, which has not been announced or officially opened, is interpreted as a claim of sovereignty against the United States, after the Donald Trump Administration decided to tighten the embargo on Cuba and include this country in the list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

The structure, arranged in front of the facade of the American legation next to the Malecón, in the central Havana neighborhood of Vedado, consists of three huge concrete columns topped by a triangle with a star, and represents the flag of Cuba in a vertical position.

It is located in the famous and partially dismantled “Anti-imperialist Tribune”, an open-air auditorium built during the term of the late leader Fidel Castro to hold mass protests against the United States.

Although the Tribune was inaugurated with great fanfare in April 2000 during the crisis of the “rafter boy” Elián González, the new Cuban concrete flag has been erected without any advertising, to the point that its name, author or technical characteristics are unknown.

The concrete Cuban flag, in what is known as the “Anti-imperialist Tribune”, in front of the US embassy in Havana.YANDER ZAMORA / EFE

Since 2019, the Anti-imperialist Tribune has been undergoing remodeling, a process that has included the dismantling of the so-called “forest of flags”, 138 huge masts with their respective waving flags placed in 2006 and which at the time of their removal were in an advanced state of deterioration.

This set was added in 2006 in response to the installation, on the façade of the then US Interests Section -now embassy-, of an electronic panel in which they published political messages considered subversive by the Government of the island.

Damage

Despite being just released, the monument of the flag “of the lone star” has some damage and one of the columns is too short exposing a gap between it and the upper lining, which has sparked criticism and ridicule on social media.

“What can this obscenity offer to Cuban monumental art? Very little. Nothing, really, other than mockery “, wrote on Facebook the art critic Maikel Rodríguez, who said he was “tired” of getting used to “the vulgarity, the emerging, hasty, mediocre aesthetic proposals” and maintained that the national standard “has been worked with success and intelligence in Cuban art. contemporary”.

In addition to questioning the aesthetics of the monument, many of the Internet users also consider inappropriate expenditure of concrete and other resources in the new structure, at a time when Cuba – with an endemic housing deficit problem – is going through one of the worst economic crises in its recent history and almost all products are in short supply, including construction materials.