Cuba blocks access to social media after protests

Cuba has blocked total or partial access to the mobile Internet service, social networks such as Facebook and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, according to the global Internet monitoring firm NetBlocks.

The Caribbean island has been front page news in half the world in recent days and of course in Spain where the politicians of medium hair who suffer are taking advantage of the situation to throw to one side and another according to their ideology, without providing real solutions and help for those who are truly suffering the situation, a Cuban people that many citizens around here consider as brothers.

You are sure you are aware of what is happening on the island. Last weekend groups of citizens took to the streets to protest the huge economic crisis that the country is experiencing, serious shortages of essential products, an unstoppable inflation, a debt that they will not be able to pay in centuries, queues of hours to buy basic necessities, increasingly prolonged blackouts and the well-known restrictions on civil liberties . And all this during a new outbreak of COVID-19 that is putting the Cuban health system on the ropes.

The social outbreak is the largest since the Maleconazo of 1994, which led to the crisis of the rafters. Although the Cuban Government claims to understand the “unrest of the citizens”, it has described the protests as “riots” or “disorders” of “organized groups of antisocial and criminal elements” orchestrated from the United States and the consequence of a “savage” economic blockade exercised during years.

However, the repression of protests It has been as forceful as usual, both to the violent and looting, and to the peaceful demonstrations that have been the majority. The Government has detained dissidents and journalists, has ordered a wide deployment of security forces in the most “conflictive” areas and has called on its followers to take to the streets to stage their “adherence to the revolution.” At least one protester has been confirmed dead and dozens injured.

Cuba and the Internet

The Cuban Government speaks of “virtual attacks” from the US and organization of the “riots” on social networks, while Joe Biden said “firmly support the Cuban people in asserting their universal rights” of State, Ned Price, asked the government of Havana to open all the media, both online and offline. “Turning off the technology, closing the information channels, that does nothing to address the legitimate needs and aspirations of the Cuban people,” Price said.

Be that as it may, the virtual response to the protests has been blocking the mobile Internet and access to social networks, which Cubans also complain about. Cuba has been experiencing one of the lowest Internet penetration rates on the planet, although in recent years the situation has improved. NetBlocks network data confirms partial disruption of social media and messaging platforms as of July 12, 2021.

The metrics of this company show that the communication platforms WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and some Telegram servers are interrupted by the ETECSA (Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba, SA / AS27725) owned by the government, including Cubacel, the cellular network operated by the only telecommunications company in Cuba. The data corroborates user reports of service interruptions.

“The pattern of restrictions observed in Cuba indicates an ongoing crackdown on messaging platforms used to organize and share news of protests in real time,” explains NetBlocks director Alp Toker. “At the same time, some connectivity is preserved to maintain an appearance of normality”, they say from the analysis firm, recalling that VPN services, which can bypass internet censorship, are still effective for many users.

A real shame how is a sister town for which we wish all the best. And we don’t see solutions from either side.