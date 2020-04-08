The director of Epidemiology of the island, Francisco Durán, said that “10 health collaborators” traveled to Mexico, but without specifying the exact destination of these or their specialties

Cuba announced on Tuesday the dispatch of specialists medical to Mexico as part of an island strategy to support other nations to face the new coronavirus, and at a time when regional health authorities warn that Latin America is still a few weeks away from seeing spikes in infections.

The director of Epidemiology of the island, Francisco Durán, said that they traveled to Mexico “10 health collaborators”, but without specifying the exact destination of these or their specialties. The announcement came a day after the Mexican president said they were in talks, although he would only ask for Cuban support in case his health system was overwhelmed.

Mexico, the largest Latin American neighbor in Cuba, was one of the few friendly governments that in these years was not part of the cooperation programs of specialists medical that the island has dozens of other countries and that the United States sought to discredit at all costs.

Some 600 doctors, nurses and laboratory technicians have urgently left 15 countries in the last two weeks, including Andorra, Italy, Venezuela and Nicaragua in the face of the COVD-19 pandemic. Before this, thousands more were already in some 60 countries with which the island signed long-term agreements to serve poor sectors.

Already in the midst of the crisis by the coronavirus In various parts of the world, the United States tried in late March to discourage governments from asking Cuba the support of your doctors. Washington maintains sanctions against Havana, pressing for a change in its political model.

The medical Cubans gained fame during the Ebola outbreak in Africa in 2014 and the prestige they raised was decisive in the diplomatic approach promoted by Barack Obama that was now cut by the administration of President Donald Trump.

Just on Monday, López Obrador indicated that there were talks with Cuba, but dismissed the imminent arrival.

The Pan American Health Organization reported on Tuesday that the peak of the disease could reach the region in a period of three to six weeks, so countries must reinforce their measures.

In Latin America and the Caribbean there are more than 33,300 infected and more than 1,200 people have died.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health of El Salvador reported on Tuesday a new death by coronavirus, for a total of five people in 93 confirmed cases. The victim was a 69-year-old man.

In CubaFor their part, health authorities reported that COVID-19 cases on the island reached 396 this Tuesday, of which 11 people died – two the day before, including a 101-year-old woman. Among those infected is also a 55-day-old baby.

Mexico, which raised its contagion cases to 2,785 with at least 141 deaths, later announced the establishment of an air bridge with China to bring all kinds of supplies from the Asian country and whose first flight was scheduled to land in Ciudad de Mexico Tuesday night with personal protection items, gloves, N95 face masks, hats and goggles.

According to Hugo López-Gatell, spokesman for the federal government for the pandemic, this first shipment will cover “practically 100% of the protective equipment” of the public health system personnel.

On subsequent flights, fans, monitors and other specialized equipment will arrive that are the result of purchases made by Mexico in the last three or four weeks under strict technical review.

López Obrador recalled at night that in the face of this pandemic, his priority is the most disadvantaged and, therefore, in his official Twitter account, he said that the first of the basic objectives of the recently announced Employment and Well-being program is “to support 22 million poor people”. The other goals are to grant 2.1 million loans from April to December and generate 2 million jobs in 8 months.

The president held new meetings with prominent businessmen after the private initiative considered insufficient the measures proposed on Sunday to sustain the Mexican economy and employment.

Meanwhile, the demands of the border states where deported nationals and Central American migrants accumulate so much that they go to the United States or have been returned from this country.

The fears on the immigration issue is that infected people can arrive from the United States – where there are more than 370,000 cases and more than 11,800 people have died – and that overcrowding in shelters can endanger many people.

In Guatemala, for example, the third contagion was reported on Tuesday in a migrant who was deported a few days ago from the United States.

In Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro ordered Tuesday to hospitalize all cases confirmed with COVID-19, affirming that Venezuelan hospitals have enough beds in public and private health centers to care for all the people who have so far been affected by the coronavirus and that they do not appear among the recovered.

“I think we have managed to contain the pandemic and in the situation we are in, we can hospitalize all the cases and isolate them in hospitalization,” Maduro said in a statement broadcast on state television.

The number of infected of coronavirus on Tuesday it rose to 166 with the detection of a new case. The pandemic has left seven dead in the South American nation. To date there are 65 recovered, 40 in home isolation, 52 hospitalized in public and private health centers, and two in a hotel in the capital.

In Colombia, the government is evaluating allowing between 8,000 and 10,000 prisoners for minor crimes to serve their sentences under house arrest to contain the spread of the new coronavirus in the country’s prisons.

In that country there are 132 prison centers in which some 121,000 prisoners are held. Overcrowding, according to authorities, is 50%.

To avoid riots like the one on March 22 at the Modelo prison in Bogotá – in which 23 inmates died and 87 were wounded, including several guards – the National Penitentiary Institute carries out activities such as chess, physical training, music and drawing to reduce the level of anxiety among prisoners and mitigate the effects of the suspension of visits.

So far in the country, COVID-19 has left 1,780