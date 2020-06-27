The Cuban Interior Ministry (Minint) issued an official note in which it “regrets” the death of the young Hansel Ernesto Hernández Galiano, 26, at the hands of the Police in Guanabacoa, east of Havana, last Wednesday.

The official note is the first official reference to the event, denounced by the country’s independent media and not covered by the media controlled by the Communist Party.

« The Ministry of the Interior regrets the death of this person in the circumstances described above, in the midst of intense days of our combatants together with the people in defense of life, citizen tranquility and internal order, » said the Minint in a published statement. in the official press.

The official version of the events, advanced by a blog controlled by the State Security, assures that Hernández was caught « infraganti » by a citizen who « had stolen parts and accessories from a bus stop », but the escape occurred when he was intercepted.

“During the chase – on the run over almost two kilometers – through uneven terrain, the individual, to avoid being arrested, attacked one of the policemen with several stones, one of whom hit him in the crotch, another in the side of the torso and a third dislocates his shoulder and throws him to the floor, « added the Minint in his statement.

“In the interval in which the aggressor throws the stones, the military man fired two warning shots. Immediately afterwards and due to the danger to his life due to the magnitude of the aggression, the policeman riposted from the ground, firing a shot with his regulation weapon that impacts the individual and causes him to die, ”he indicates.

Hernández’s relatives denounced the event on social networks, which caused dissimilar reactions. Some pro-government journalists claimed that he was a « criminal », justifying his death.

« We, the family members, ask for mercy that this cruel fact at the hands of our supposed national security, in no way, go unpunished, » wrote Lenia Patiño, the deceased’s aunt on Facebook.

Hernández was veiled and buried the same Wednesday and at his funeral there was an altercation between some policemen who came to offer condolences and family members.

« Because a police officer, a uniform, does not give the right to murder anyone in such a way, » wrote Hernández’s aunt, who also said that the young man was never armed.

The event occurs when worldwide there is an intense controversy surrounding racism and police violence against black people.

The Cuban official press has not echoed the complaint of the family members, an attitude that contrasts with the coverage of the assault on a police station in Calabazar, where one officer died and two others were wounded in circumstances not yet clarified.

At that time, the ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel said that there would be no « impunity » for the attacker. The Cuban government has not ruled on Hernández’s death.

The press controlled by the Communist Party has also devoted numerous spaces to protests by the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

