Havana.- Cuba announced this Saturday 40 new cases of COVID-19, in the largest report of daily infections since the beginning of May, related to an infected ship from Mexico, reported the island’s Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), which accumulates 2,173 positive on their seventh consecutive day with no deaths.

The peak in the records, only exceeded in recent weeks by the 74 infections of last May 2, was due to the arrival in the country of 22 Cuban crew members of a merchant ship who had the disease detected, said the director of Epidemiology from the Minsap, Francisco Durán.

“The new patients were identified on the same ship and are hospitalized in Matanzas (west). In this case there was no local transmission, because they had already been infected and were detected without ever relating to anyone in the territory,” Dr. Durán insisted in his daily television appearance.

To stop the spread of the coronavirus, Cuba closed its borders since the end of March, except in exceptional cases, and imposed a mandatory quarantine in state isolation centers for 14 days on all travelers entering its territory.

The director of Epidemiology of the Minsap warned that the remaining 18 patients, residing in Havana, yes “are the product of transmission in the country,” almost all of them related to an outbreak in the AICA pharmaceutical laboratories in the capital, one of the largest sources of virus transmission in the country.

This “epidemiological event”, related to another previous one in a store in Old Havana, has caused an increase in the number of confirmed, which maintained a downward trend in the number of new cases after the peak of last April, when the Infections were often around and over fifty.

Unlike Havana, which has accumulated more than half of the total confirmed and has been at the forefront of infections in the last two weeks, eleven of the fifteen Cuban provinces and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud have been more than fifteen days without reporting sick. In some cases up to a month.

The situation in the capital has led the Cuban authorities to maintain restrictive measures throughout the island, including the mandatory use of a mask in public spaces, the closing of schools, activities and businesses, and transportation restrictions.

The 40 cases of this Saturday -all Cubans- were detected among 2,004 PCR tests completed the previous day, which brings to 116,468 the accumulated number of these tests carried out on the island, complemented by more than 118,420 quick kits, mostly from China.

In total, Cuba has done 20.7 tests for every thousand inhabitants, according to data revealed yesterday Friday by the Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal.

In all the reported cases, except one, the source of infection could be traced and thirteen were asymptomatic at the time of the test, Dr. Durán said.

Some 533 patients remain isolated in Cuban hospitals, 233 active cases of which 230 evolve in a stable manner and three remain in serious condition. Another 1,817 people remain under surveillance in their homes.

Seven people were discharged, bringing the number of recoveries to 1,855, more than 85% of the accumulated number of cases. The number of deaths has remained at 83 since last May 30.

