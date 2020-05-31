A woman (i) buys agricultural products from a truck driver in Havana, (Cuba). . / Yander Zamora / Archive

Havana, May 31 . .- Cuba confirmed this Sunday another 20 positive cases of COVID-19, all in Havana and mostly related to various outbreaks of contagion that occurred in the last week, while this day there were no reports no deaths, reported the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap).

In the last three days, the new registered infections have been 22, on Friday, 20 on Saturday and another 20 today, for a total of 2,045 people who have contracted the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus causing COVID-19.

This Saturday, 2,151 diagnostic tests were applied and a total of 105,274 PCR tests were carried out.

The 20 infections reported this Sunday were detected in the Cuban capital, the current epicenter of the epidemic with 1,020 cases, and of them there are 12 that are related to an outbreak registered in the AICA pharmaceutical laboratories in Havana, derived from another recent focus of the virus. started in the La Época store.

Today’s new cases are all Cuban, 15 are confirmed contacts of others, in four the source of the infection could not be identified and one has it abroad, according to the director of epidemiology of the Minsap, Francisco Durán, in the daily report. televised which updates the COVID-19 course on the island and globally.

The epidemiologist stressed the importance of the prevention measures being followed to prevent the spread of the disease and warned that “carelessness” can lead to infection.

SITUATION IN PROVINCES

He explained that in the last two weeks the province of Havana (with 2.23 million inhabitants) reports the highest incidence rate with 6.18 per 100,000 people.

He also indicated that in the provinces of Camagüey, Sancti Spíritus, Cienfuegos, Holguín, Mayabeque, Guantánamo, Santiago de Cuba and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, no infected people have been registered in that period, although all continue to carry out diagnostic tests .

Currently on the island, 151 patients are admitted for being active with the disease and 147 of them – 97.3 percent – have a stable clinical course, while four are in serious condition.

No deaths were recorded on this day, which to date total 83, for a case fatality rate of 4.05%. The number of patients evacuated abroad is two and 14 medical discharges, with which they accumulate 1,809 recovered.

At this point, Dr. Durán said that he is not satisfied because the balance of positives of the last days has been above the medical discharge, something that did not happen in previous moments.

The specialist insisted on the high number of asymptomatic carriers of COVID that to date total 1,054 and of that number 18 correspond to the last group of confirmed cases.

For this reason, he called for “a lot of eye” with those people who have “the slightest symptomatology” and pointed out that despite the favorable indicators that the country reflects in the control of the pandemic, this health problem “is not solved” so that prevention and control measures cannot be relaxed.

As of today Cuba has 414 people admitted, including 151 active cases, 262 suspects as carriers of the coronavirus, and 1,748 Cubans are under surveillance from their homes through the community program of Primary Health Care.

Cuba remains in the pre-epidemic phase with limited indigenous transmission of the SARS-CoV-2, so preventive measures are applied such as the suspension of public transport, the closure of borders except in exceptional cases, and the closure of schools and major shopping centers. .

The use of the mask is mandatory in public spaces and, although there is no forced confinement, citizens have been asked not to leave home except for essential activities such as going to the market or doing paperwork.