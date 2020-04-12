Cub swanson

Cub swanson He hasn’t seen action since he beat Kron Gracie by unanimous decision at UFC Tampa.

The Californian went through knee surgery to repair various problems, and now Swanson want to go back to the octagon in November.

Swanson revealed his plans in a publication of Instagram.

“I think the most important thing about my return is that I have a date close to November, and nothing will stop me. With all of this, it has really challenged me to stay focused. I see it on the positive side, as if I had chosen a good time to injure myself, so I am focused on being at home with my children and enjoying my time, and knowing that I will be back in November. If there are fights, I will be in them, I will be ready and I will be better than ever. ”

At the moment, there is no exact date when the return of Swanson due to the pandemic of coronavirus, which has already postponed several events. UFC is working on the construction of Fight Island, and it is probable that his return could be in that place.