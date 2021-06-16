Cuauhtémoc Blanco delivers works at the Polytechnic University of the State of Morelos

MORELOS

The Governor Cuauhtémoc Blanco inaugurated two infrastructure works and delivered furniture for computer laboratories in the Polytechnic University of the State of Morelos (Upemor), fulfilling the commitment to have decent and quality schools in the entity.

The local representative supervised the construction of a metal roof on the multipurpose court, the work will generate new spaces for sports and recreation for the student community when they return to face-to-face classes.

He also reviewed the rehabilitation of the parking lot in which adocreto was placed, so that students and staff who work in the school institution have a more comfortable place with better access.

As soon as to the material for the computer lab, awarded 80 computers with their respective desks for three classrooms, giving a total investment of 17 million 700 thousand pesos, benefiting 3,200 people.

“We seek to give them the necessary tools to achieve their professional goals and objectives, that is why part of the resource was allocated to furniture and equipment; more and better schools will always benefit the growth of the state ”, highlighted Blanco Bravo.

“Investing in education is still vital for a better future in Morelos, Upemor is ready to receive teachers and students very soon, only by working together will we move Morelos forward,” he said.

Since the beginning of the state administration, 26 million pesos have been invested in this university, with the CIEN Schools and Multiple Contribution Fund (FAM) programs.

Soon, 5.6 million pesos will be allocated for the construction of a perimeter fence, said resource is part of the Schools to CIEN 2021 program, and there will be a second delivery of computer material for the laboratory and an elevator.

While, Arturo Mazari Espín, rector of Upemor highlighted the work that the government of Cuauhtémoc Blanco has done for the benefit of this House of Studies.

“You are concerned that there are quality higher education institutions, equipment and infrastructure, that makes us grateful to you,” he said.

