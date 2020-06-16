Cuauhtémoc BlancoToday Governor of the State of Morelos released a statement that surprised more than one soccer fan. In an interview with Fox Sports, the Americanist idol assured that the Liga MX definitively vetoed Mario Carrillo, current ESPN analyst.

White pointed out the above after André Marín, owner of the sports chain, will ask your opinion about the coach. In addition to pointing out the veto situation, the former professional footballer revealed the qualities of the Mexican strategist, which are characterized by their fury in the field.

“Sometimes he did cross wires but he is an excellent coach. I think they vetoed him very ugly, he needs a chance. Due to circumstances that happen both in soccer and politics, they vetoed it very ugly. Hopefully someone will return to the courts. Mario Carrillo He is a very prepared coach, a great guy who gives you a lot of advice and who wanted an offensive team, ”said Blanco.

The last time Mario Carrillo stepped on the grass as a coach was in the Opening 2012, tournament in which he directed seven games to Cougars of the UNAM and with it did not have mostly favorable results.

In addition to the university students, the Aztec coach has had tickets for clubs such as Tigres, Puebla and Cruz Azul. However, it was with America with whom he really elevated his status to win the league tournament with a star-studded box led by Cuauhtémoc Blanco himself.