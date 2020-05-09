We are in the midst of a global crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has revealed or exposed all the shortcomings of the different systems worldwide. And not only economic, but also ideologies related to the construction of the society, culture and politics.

The truth is that before this crisis there were many crises around the world: violence, migration, abuse of power, human trafficking, femicides, illegal arms trafficking, drug dealing, poverty, water … and all this leading the planet to an imminent collapse of nature as part of the ecological crisis.

Before the pandemic, before discovering the minimum deficiencies in the health systems in most countries, we were nowhere near facing the extinction of millions of plant and animal species, uncontrolled fires, deforestation, and in a future that would not be so distant, the disappearance of human beings due to lack of resources, space, of air…

Quarantine in most of the world has allowed the planet a respite. Everywhere there is news of animals taking those places that were taken from them, as well as the hopeful news that the hole in the ozone layer in the Arctic had closed.

In the midst of uncertainty, It is normal for societies to be waiting to return to that old “normality”, but what is that?, The one that was ending the planet through excessive consumerism and the capitalism of the world powers?

Do we really want to return to a normality that melted glaciers and sea ice?, That normality that presented us with a polar bear wandering in a limited space in search of food that he would not find? Do we want to return to that normality in which we were warned every week about the arrival of an animal on the list of species in critical danger of extinction?

So, Hundreds of celebrities, artists, singers, actors and actresses, scientists, economists and more, signed a letter calling urgent to the authorities and citizens to not return to “normal”.

“Consumerism has led us to deny and reject life itself: that of plants, animals and that of a large number of human beings. Pollution, global warming and the destruction of natural spaces, are leading the world to a breaking point”

However, they point out that it will not be easy and It cannot be an individual effort, but a collective one. Not only do some people have to adopt new measures to avoid the ecological catastrophe that over time became worse, but It must be a change at all levels.

This treatise was published through Le Monde and signed by hundreds of people interested in saving the planet, and therefore, all living beings that or inhabit including humans. There are some Mexicans included in this letter such as Alfonso Cuarón, Alejando González Inárritu, Kate del Castillo, Manuel García-Rulfo, Arturo Menchaca Rocha (physicist and researcher).

Here we leave you a list of the characters in the film and music industry who signed the letter, as well as some outstanding scientists:

