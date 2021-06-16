Cuadrado: “Do not twist things, James Rodríguez is more than a partner is a friend”

The controversy continues around the non-convocation of James Rodriguez to the Colombian National Team for the America Cup Brazil 2021, now Juan Guillermo Cuadrado It is another of the splashed due to some statements he gave after the victory against 1-0 Ecuador.

Cuadrado said that even things could go better in the national team if unity reigned in the group. These words, and even others, were taken out of context by the press according to the player himself.

“I want to ask journalists for the favor who don’t really misrepresent things, James Rodríguez is more than a colleague is a friend. If he saw the interview, he could contextualize everything. That is what I wanted to express, “he said in a live made on his Instagram account.

The Juventus player was emphatic and does not want his statements to be related to James, a player with whom he has shared many joys: “I want to state that what I said has nothing to do with James, he knows it, he has been here , we would like you to be here; but it is not a decision that we must make ”.

The coffee extreme also published a photo with the group that represents Colombia in the Copa América with an allegorical message: “True unity is born from humility. There is blessing and life united by a country ”.

Before saying goodbye, he asked for respect for the group and for each of the families behind each team selected.

“Beyond what -the journalists- can say if we use our influence; Remember that when you are talking about a player, they are families, they are parents, a mother, a son who hear from their father things that they are not. They can make their criticisms, simply give a point of view, not speaking badly, “he closed.

Colombia is getting ready to play this Thursday against Venezuela in Goiania, a match that if it wins practically leaves them within the next phase of the tournament.