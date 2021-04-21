Cuadra Fernández will attend the Tokyo Olympic Games as VAR

04/21/2021 at 11:41 AM CEST

This Tuesday we have met all the referees who will attend the Tokyo Olympics this coming summer to referee both the men’s and women’s tournament. In the case of the first, it will be attended by the Spanish team that it directs Luis de la Fuente.

An Olympic event that will have another Spanish representative. It is about the Madrid referee but settled in the Balearic school, Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez. The IOC has included him among the collegiate who will act as VAR and who will accompany the Turkish Abdulkadir Bitgen, the Italian Marco Guida, the portuguese Tiago martins, the French Benoit millot, the Polish Pawel raczkowski, Israeli Roi reinshreiber and the german Bibiana steinhaus.

It is undoubtedly a season of enormous importance for the Madrilenian who has just returned from the U21 European Championship where he has participated in the first final phase and after the Basque could not attend due to COVID Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea.

In addition, eight are the referees chosen by UEFA to whistle the two Olympic football tournaments and where there are four men and four women. Among the collegiate is the French Stephanie frappart that it is not ruled out that it can whistle in both tournaments. It is not for nothing that the Netherlands – Latvia have just recently whistled for the Qatar World Cup, to which must be added the final of the men’s European Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea in 2019.

The ukrainian Kateryna monzul, the Russian Anastasia Pustovoitova and the switzerland Esther staubli They complete the squad of women to which must be added the Portuguese Artur Dias, Israeli Orel Grinfeeld, Serbian Srdjan jovanovic and the bulgarian Georgi kabakov.

Another 17 referees of both sexes will attend on behalf of the rest of the confederations: AFC, CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL and OFC.