CTSports 2021 goes live

05/21/2021 at 10:07 AM CEST

Sport.es

The next May 26 at 5:00 p.m. At the facilities of the Juan Antonio Samaranch Olympic and Sports Museum (Avinguda de l’Estadi, 60, 08038 Barcelona), the Official presentation of the CTSports 2021 project.

In this event, they will present the main lines of the CTSports model and the new formats that are added to the existing one, always respecting the maxim of Technification and High Performance Campus that are already being carried out

For the presentation of the new project, by the Rugby Tordera Technification Campus (CTRugby), there will be the presence of Juanjo Andújar (responsible for the force-power area), Alex Casajuana (nutritionist), Mateo Gastaldi (coach and physical trainer), Suso Victoria (CTRugby Surf Camp trainer and manager) and Mario copetti (Director of the CTRugby), by the Espanyol Basketball Technification Campus (CTBasquet) to the gentlemen Isidre Espiga (President of the Basketball Section), Xavi Dorado (Direct Technician) or Jorge Tarragona (Campus Basketball Director).