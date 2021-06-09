CTA announces promotion to Second of four referees

06/09/2021 at 12:43 CEST

The Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) confirmed this Wednesday that the referees Iván Caparrós Hernández (C. Valenciano), Victor Garcia Vegetable (C. Catalan), Raúl Martín González Francés (C. Gran Canarias) and Alejandro Quintero González (C. Andaluz) will whistle next season in the Second Division.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) communicated the decision of the arbitration body, which also resolved the incorporation of seven new attendees to this category: Josep Bordoy Homar, Christian García Andreu, Unai García Urbaneja, Jorge Manzano García, Ion Rodríguez Portela, Ángel Valverde Martínez Y Christian Valverde Monsalve.