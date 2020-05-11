“Big Data Terminology”, the world’s first multilingual terminology dictionary on this topic, was published in May 2020 in Beijing by China Science Publishing & Media Ltd., having already been launched globally. Compiled through systematic research, it is the world’s first comprehensive reference book on standardized big data terminology in multiple languages.

The work, whose title was initially proposed by the head of the editorial board, Zhao Deming, is defined as a standardized terminology system for big data. The research and compilation was carried out by the Key Big Data Strategy Laboratory, the new and more advanced big data think tank in China, with the director of the laboratory, Professor Lian Yuming, taking over as editor-in-chief. The work is the result of cooperation and knowledge shared between dozens of organizations and hundreds of domestic and international specialists. It is a product of the theoretical and pragmatic innovation of China Data Valley, in Guiyang, and another significant achievement of the National Big Data Pilot Zone (Guizhou).

“Big Data Terminology” provides a comprehensive picture of the big data knowledge system in the global context and from the perspective of the future. The work distributes its analytical indexes in nine categories: Basic Notions of Big Data, Big Data Strategy, Big Data Technology, Big Data Economy, Big Data Finance, Big Data Governance, Big Data Standards, Big Security Big Data and Legislation. Its innovative feature is the availability of the work in Chinese, Arabic, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish. These 11 languages ​​cover four of the world’s language families, spoken in more than 200 countries and regions on six continents. Compiled in accordance with internationally accepted standards, this multilingual book constitutes a systematic guide to academic language and its terminology, which will allow China to have a greater voice in the global scope of big data and in the definition of its standards. In addition, the work will accelerate the dissemination and application of big data knowledge, contributing to the Belt and Road Initiative and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The book is an innovative project in presenting the results of interdisciplinary, specialized and open research on big data. Thanks to the pioneering work of the Big Data Key Laboratory and following the successes of its research on block data, data law laws and blockchain sovereignty, the book has remarkable vision and originality. As a result, it was praised and recommended by the China National Committee for Science and Technology Terms (CNCTST) and UNESCO. The CNCTST stated that “Big Data terminology is a symbol of the work that aims to establish a solid foundation for China-led big data terminology research”. In its recommendation of the book, UNESCO stated that coverage of different languages, including those used officially at the United Nations, proves the internationalization and innovation capacity of China Data Valley in Guiyang. The organization praised the book not only as a reference, but also as a foundation for transforming the era of big data into the era of great knowledge.

