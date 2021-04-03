CSKA sends Mike James to the US to finalize his contract

Mike James’ situation is evolving favorably, also for CSKA. The player has left for the United States after the refusal of coach Dimitris Itoudis to have him more in the team’s discipline, calling for a contract termination despite the fact that the agreement extended until 2023. The amount of the token is very high , one of the most expensive in the entire Euroleague, and the negotiations between the player and the club have reached the point of drawing up a simple plan.

James, who in no case -according to Itoudis- will play again this season with CSKA Although the Euroleague is played in a hypothetical Final Four, he has gone to his country looking for an NBA shot. To get a contract there the economic plot would be less affected for the interests of the Portland electric base and they would agree to terminate their contract with the Russians.

The player travels this Saturday to his country of origin and will try to hunt down a short contract or an opportunity for the remainder of the campaign, this year longer starting in December, to compensate Moscow mess.

Mike James’ representation agency, BDA, has been in charge of making it public. In the clipping, in addition to praising the benefits of his player during the last two seasons and noting that he is publicly recognized as the best player in the Euroleague, a few words of Andrei Vatutin, president of CSKA, in which he offers the player to NBA franchises for the immediate or medium-term future: “James has the opportunity to be in the NBA this season or, perhaps, to find a team for the next. this scenario will make it easier for us to reach a beneficial agreement. ”

James has spent most of the season positioned as top scorer in the Euroleague, now surpassed by Shved (Khimki). James has averaged 19.3 points and a PIR of 19.7 in 27 games.

Being on the ground they can give them the opportunity to test with the teams and, although James’ résumé is clear and what he has done in the Euroleague recently is a sufficient sign, it increases the chances that he can find accommodation. Because another base in need, Isaiah Thomas, has been available in the last few hours.

James from 30 years, already has experience in the NBA. Between 2017 and 2018 joined a stage in the Suns with another in the Pelicans.