CSKA release Mike James to go to Nets

CSKA Moscow confirmed the departure of US guard Mike James on Wednesday (1.85 m and 30 years), who had been separated from the team for several weeks and “in the next few days” will head to the NBA, specifically, will sign until the end of the season with the Brooklyn Nets, according to various reports in the United States.

“Our club and Mike James have reached an agreement that will allow the player to become a free agent until the end of the 2020-21 season.. In the next few days, James will sign a contract with an NBA franchise, “CSKA announced on their social media.

The explosive base had been out of the team since March due to a new encounter with his coach, Dimitris Itoudis, with whom he had already experienced similar episodes. With his departure, the Russian team lost their top scorer in the Euroleague just before starting the playoff against Fenerbahçe.

The player will be free to conclude the season in the North American League, but once it ends, he will remain under contract with the Russian team, since he had recently renewed until 2023. The logical thing is that this summer both parties will again reach a separation agreement, although an exit of Itoudis from the Moscow bench could open the door to his continuity in CSKA. The soap opera has not yet written its last chapter.