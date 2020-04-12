Nikola Milutinov will become a new player of the next season CSKA Moscow. The Serbian has reached an agreement for three seasons and 9 million euros with the Russian club, thus leaving aside Barcelona Lassa, a team that also wanted him, and leaving Olimpiacos, a team in which he has been a member since 2015.

Nikola Milutinov will sign a three-year deal with CSKA Moscow in the range of € 3 million per season, a source told @Sportando.

Barcelona was also pursuing Milutinov and put on the table around € 7 million in three years

– Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) April 11, 2020