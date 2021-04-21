CSIF demands to rejuvenate Correos with early and partial retirements

Madrid, Apr 21 (EFE) .- The Central Sindical Independiente y de Servants (CSIF) has demanded that the average age of the Post Office workforce be lowered, which is over 50, with a program of early retirement and partial retirement.

CSIF believes that the state company “is in a position” to apply a rejuvenation of the workforce due, among other issues, to the 4.7 million euros of profits declared in the first quarter of the year.

The number of Correos employees over 60 years of age is close to 5,000, the union explains in a note, in which it also denounces that the company has a “very high percentage of temporary employment rate for a public company” , which ensures that it exceeds 35%.

Correos opened last February the deadline to register in the 2021 entity’s public employment exchanges and that can generate, on a rotating basis and according to the CSIF union then, up to 128,153 jobs throughout Spain.

A month earlier, 166,350 candidates faced an exam to try to get one of the 4,005 permanent staff positions that Correos offered in its largest public job offer in the last decade, according to the postal society.

CSIF recalls in this regard that these new job boards “will not begin to function” until June 1, and adds that “all this time it is being a drag with a shortage of staff that exceeds 15% in the work centers.”

This union admits that there are two pending job calls in the Post Office, which exceed 6,000 places and that they are being held due to the health situation.

Meanwhile, CSIF asks to activate the hiring with “quality contracts, full time, to offer the public service that corresponds to the citizens.”

