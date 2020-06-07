A team of researchers from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) is leading a project to use the genetic editing tool CRISPR with the aim of destroying the RNA genome of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causing the Covid-19 pandemic. “It’s about using the CRISPR molecular ‘scissors’ to directly attack the coronavirus heart, to its RNA genome, to destroy it. And it is also about doing it cleanly, without importing any other of the RNA molecules that are in the cell and that it needs to continue working ”, explains geneticist Lluis Montoliu, from the National Center for Biotechnology (CNB-CSIC).

The project will test the functionality and non-toxicity of CRISPR reagents in zebrafish embryos, then they will be tested against RNA viruses and finally they will be tested with infected cells with the current coronavirus. If the therapeutic strategy works, the next step would be to test it in mice. The project brings together researchers from the CNB-CSIC, the Andalusian Center for Development Biology (CABD-CSIC-UPO) and the CIBER-ISCIII. It is financed by the CSIC through the Global Health Platform.

Revolutionary gene editing

“CRISPR genetic editing tools have demonstrated their versatility on numerous occasions, in the barely seven years that researchers have been using them, after the billions of years that bacteria have been using them to defend themselves against the viruses that attack them ”, explains Montoliu, principal investigator of the project together with Dolores Rodríguez Aguirre (CNB- CSIC), Miguel Ángel Moreno Mateos (CABD-CSIC-UPO) and Almudena Fernández, CIBER-ISCIII.

“There are many types of CRISPR tools. Most are able to cut DNA through a scissor-acting protein called Cas, which cuts the genome of any species simply guided by a small RNA molecule, the intermediary nucleic acid that typically carries genetic information from the nucleus to the cytoplasm of the cell, where proteins will be produced ”, indicates Montoliu. “This is why they are known as programmable scissors. Why cut DNA at specific sites, thanks to the RNA guide, which we can change so that it cuts at another site in the genome, ”he adds.

Scissors to cut the coronavirus heart

A few years ago it was discovered a new type of Cas protein that they were able to directly cut RNA, and not DNA. And they also did it in a very specific way. They only cut that RNA that indicated, again, another small molecule of complementary RNA, which again acted as a guide. This protein was named Cas13d.

“This project pursues an apparently simple objective,” says Montoliu. “If the CRISPR variant called Cas13d can specifically cut RNA molecules, and if the genome of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, is an RNA molecule: Why not “program” one of these Cas13d proteins, with an RNA guide complementary to the coronavirus genome, to cut it and promote its destruction by the cell?“

Multidisciplinary team

Montoliu summarizes it with a clear image: “It is therefore a matter of directly attacking the coronavirus heart, its RNA genome, to destroy it” To carry it out, the project brings together four researchers with diverse but complementary profiles: Dolores Rodríguez, an expert virologist in the management and characterization of different types of viruses; Miguel Ángel Moreno Mateos, developmental biologist, expert in new Cas proteins and in vivo CRISPR systems; and Almudena Fernández and Lluís Montoliu, geneticists, experts in the use of CRISPR genetic editing tools to generate animal models of rare diseases.

“If our therapeutic strategy works, the next steps would be to test it in an animal model, in mice susceptible to being infected with the coronavirus, and, finally, if the results accompany it, in clinical trials with patients”

Lluís Montoliu, geneticist

“During the project we will design the CRISPR-Cas13d reagents at the CABD, where their functionality and non-toxicity will be evaluated first using zebrafish embryos. Subsequently, these reagents will be tested at the CNB-CSIC, using various RNA viruses, similar to the coronavirus, but less dangerous than SARS-CoV-2, to establish the optimal conditions for virus attack and destruction. Finally, with the protocol already established, We will test our strategy in cells infected with the current coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, in a laboratory with adequate biosecurity “.

“If our therapeutic strategy works, the next steps would be to test it in an animal model, in mice susceptible to being infected with the coronavirus, and, finally, if the results accompany it, in clinical trials with patients“Concludes Montoliu.