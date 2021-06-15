CSIC-BBVA Foundation Award to 5 Spanish researchers

The awards have also recognized the work of Materia, the science section of the newspaper ‘El País’

The five scientists awarded jointly in the category of researchers who contribute to the dissemination of knowledge to society, are recognized “for becoming the voice of science since the beginning of the pandemic, transmitting scientific knowledge about this threat in a language accessible to the general public “.

The jury awards Materia the award in the category of journalists specializing in science communication “for the extraordinary quality of the science journalism they exercise”. In addition, the young journalists Ana Iglesias, Leyre Flamarique and Lucía Casas They have received the first three CSIC-BBVA Foundation for Scientific Communication Grants, which over the course of a year will allow them to carry out stays in CSIC institutes, laboratories and centers to learn directly about the entire research process.

Both the two Awards – each endowed with 40,000 euros – like the three Helps – each endowed with 35,000 euros – are part of the Program to Promote Scientific Communication created in 2021 by the CSIC and the BBVA Foundation. Its objective is to recognize and encourage the indispensable work of journalists and communicators who report in a rigorous and attractive way on the advances of science, as well as to improve training in this decisive field for the scientific culture of society. 114 nominations for the Awards and 137 for grants have been submitted to this first competitive edition.

The emergence of Covid-19 has evidenced the need to reinforce the projection to the society of validated knowledge, both through conventional media and new channels and digital formats. Since the beginning of the pandemic, scientific information has become one of the most demanded by the general public.

As reflected in the conclusions of the study Attitudes towards Technology and Uses of ICT in Spanish Society in the framework of Covid-19, of the BBVA Foundation, 75% of citizens have sought information about Covid-19 in the mainstream media –Press, internet, radio and television–. The media, for their part, have stopped encapsulating science in specialized sections, and have given it a daily prominence of maximum importance, placing it at the same level of relevance as political or economic information

The global challenge of the coronavirus, therefore, has demonstrated with special clarity and urgency the fundamental role of quality scientific communication, in a context in which interested hoaxes and confusing and non-validated information proliferate according to the demanding standards of objectivity and testability of science.