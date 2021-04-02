CSI returns to Las Vegas, with everything and Grissom and Sara

Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon will complete the cast of CSI: Vegas. “21 years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this series pioneered an entire genre and became a revolutionary giant that still has a global echo today,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment.

“We are excited to welcome the next generation of criminalists and forensicists to CSI and unite them with the legendary characters from the past that we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox,” he added.

The famous producer Jerry Bruckheimer was also delighted by this new chapter of CSI: “And going back to Las Vegas, where it all started more than twenty years ago, makes it even more special,” he said.

Two decades ago, with Marg Helgenberger, Gary Dourdan, George Eads and Paul Guilfoyle joining Petersen and Fox, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation caused a sensation around the world by featuring a sophisticated forensic science unit tasked with solving America’s most complicated crimes. the city of the game.