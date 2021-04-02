‘CSI: Las Vegas’ resurrects and brings back Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara (Jorja Fox)

‘CSI: Las Vegas’ premiered on North American television in 2000 and became a true international hit. The original series lasted fifteen seasons (ended in 2015) and spawned three spin-offs, as well as bringing procedural series on criminal investigations back into fashion. CBS has decided it’s time to resurrect her.

According to Deadline, the network has ordered a full season of the return of ‘CSI: Las Vegas’, which will feature three of the actors from the original series: William Petersen will return as Gil Grissom, Jorja Fox will return as Sara Sidle, and Wallace Langham will reprise the role of David Hodges..

They are added new stars: Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodríguez and Mandeep Dhillon. Newsone will play Maxine, the new head of the Las Vegas forensic office. Lauria will be one of your best investigators, Josh, an expert in crime scene reconstruction. Rodriguez will be Hugo, chief medical examiner, and Dhillon will be Allie, a newcomer to the team. All of them will need the help of Grissom and company to unite the new techniques with the old school and solve the most gruesome cases of Las Vegas.

20 + 1 anniversary

Even though the idea was that this return of ‘CSI’ would have taken place last year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series, the coronavirus pandemic truncated those plans, which are now offset by CBS’s confidence to not only ask for one pilot but for the entire season. Jason Tracey will be the showrunner of this new stage, which will once again have Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.

‘CSI’ was broadcast in Spain on Telecinco and AXN, and at the moment it has not been announced who will bring this revival to our country. The last series in the franchise we saw was ‘CSI: Cyber’, which only lasted two seasons (until 2016) despite the fact that it was a rather ambitious attempt to keep the brand alive by having Patricia Arquette and James Van Der Beek as protagonists.