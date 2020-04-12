The Real society He was the first professional club in Spanish football to propose a return to training in full alarm for the coronavirus, but the Higher Sports Council reminds that restrictions do not allow the Basque team exercising due to the state of Spain.

The CSD reiterates that the restrictions contemplated in Royal Decree 463/2020, by which the state of alarm was declared on March 14, is the closure of sports facilities, for what the players will not be able to go to Zubieta as the club had anticipated.

“The opening to the public of museums, archives, libraries, monuments, as well as of premises and establishments where public shows take place, is suspended, the sports and leisure activities indicated in the annex to this royal decree », reads the Royal Decree in its section 3.

The Royal Society announced this Saturday that it had the forecast to reopen its facilities in Zubieta next Tuesday so that the first team players could return to exercising individually, not in groups, and following the established protocols and security measures dictated by the health authorities.