CSD asks fans to celebrate “prudent, responsible and consistent”

The Ministry of Culture and Sports, through the Higher Sports Council (CSD), has asked the fans before the end of LaLiga Santander this weekend “a prudent, responsible and consistent with the pandemic situation that Spain is still experiencing“.

In a statement the agency states that “despite improvement in epidemic data And with the advance of vaccination, to this day, the number of patients in ICUs continues to be higher than 1,500 and, still, several autonomous communities have an incidence of cases greater than 150 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, a level of risk high according to health authorities. “

“Thus, The use of a mask is still mandatory and the recommendation to avoid concentrations and maintain interpersonal distance persists. Prudence, beyond our own care, is something we owe to the victims, their families, health workers and those who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, “he adds.

The president of the CSD, Jose Manuel FrancoHe pointed out that “vaccination has given us hope of a return to normality, but it has not yet arrived.”

“The pandemic continues, we have to be responsible. It is convenient to celebrate victories or promotions from home or, at most, in small groups and following the rules of the health authorities, “he added.

The CSD stressed that despite the difficulties, professional sport has been maintained and recalled that LaLiga Santander will end this weekend after the 380-game dispute, just as the SmartBank League will do in a few days with 462 matches and the regular phase of the Endesa basketball League with 342 matches.

“We have become accustomed to the normality of enjoying our sport without further ado, but just move your mind to March 2020, when we were all at home in our fight against the virus, to understand the size of the miracle that we have worked together, “added the organization, which considered the dialogue it has maintained with the football and basketball federations, as well as with LaLiga and the ACB for the celebration of more than a thousand matches of both.