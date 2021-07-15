CSC and SecurityScorecard alliance reduces domain security risks

WILMINGTON, Del., July 14, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) –CSC, a world leader in business, legal, tax and domain security, announced today, through its division of Digital Brand Services (DBS), a strategic alliance with SecurityScorecard, a world leader in security ratings, to provide domain security insights to assess business cyber risk for users of the SecurityScorecard platform. Today’s most damaging attacks – ransomware, Business Compromise Emails (BECs), ID fraud, and network breaches – begin with phishing attacks that typically exploit a compromised domain name through a domain registration breach, a similar fraudulent domain, email header spoof, or controlled email account. Many of the world’s largest companies still lack basic domain security, making them prime targets for criminals.

“The main cause of the most serious cyber threats that companies face today is usually an attack that enables domains or DNS that gives criminals a launching pad to carry out a larger attack,” said Mark Calandra, president of the CSC’s Digital Brand Services division. “As the most security-conscious enterprise-class domain registrar, CSC is pleased to partner with SecurityScorecard. In doing so, it enables SecurityScorecard to be the first to integrate domain security insights into its platform, offering a way more significant in reducing cyber threats from providers. This also helps companies better understand the level of risk they are exposed to when working with a domain registrar for consumers. “

“We are pleased to partner with an enterprise-grade domain registrar like CSC to show businesses using consumer registrars that there is a better and more efficient method of security,” said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO of SecurityScorecard. “By taking proactive and very reasonable steps to protect against DNS and domain attacks, we are confident that organizations and insurers can better identify potential cyber risks and breaches before they occur.”

In initial integration through the SecurityScorecard platform, CSC gives users visibility into the kind of domain registrar they use, allowing them to better manage risks related to their domain name portfolio. This information will help inform companies of the level of advanced security that is necessary to protect against today’s domain and DNS security threats. Customers of both organizations can learn more and take advantage of the integration by visiting securityscorecard.pathfactory.com/l/csc.

About CSC

CSC is the trusted provider of choice for Forbes Global 2000 and 100 Best Global Brands® companies for enterprise domain names, domain name systems (DNS) and digital certificate management, as well as digital branding and fraud protection. CSC can help global companies that make significant investments in their security architecture understand known security blind spots and protect their digital assets. By taking advantage of CSC’s proprietary solutions, companies can be protected against cyber attacks on their online assets and thus prevent devastating losses in profitability, damage to brand reputation or significant financial penalties for policies such as the General Data Protection Regulation. CSC also offers online brand protection and monitoring with compliance activities using a comprehensive approach to digital asset protection combined with fraud protection services to combat phishing. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA since 1899, CSC has offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. CSC is a global company with the capacity to do business wherever our clients are located. And we can achieve this because we hire experts in all the businesses in which we participate. Visited cscdbs.com.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors such as Silver Lake Partners, Evolution Capital, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the world leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with more than five million companies continuously ranked. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Alex Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard’s proprietary scoring technology is used by more than 16,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, reporting of the board of directors and underwriting cyber insurance. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve, and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards of directors, employees, and vendors. Every business has the universal right to its trustworthy and transparent instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information visit securityscorecard.com.

