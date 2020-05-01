Despite the fact that the Consell has launched ‘reaCtivem’, a program of specific measures, Ventura has defended that “the Valencian cultural industry needs a more ambitious package to recover from the effects of the stoppage of activity”.

“Only artistic and entertainment activities accounted for 68,000 work contracts in 2018, and the Valencian Community represents almost 10 percent of the volume of cultural companies in all of Spain, according to data from the Ministry of Culture itself,” Ventura said. .

In his opinion, these figures “demonstrate that the sector needs urgent support from the Administrations.”

Through a Proposition No Law (PNL), Ventura has proposed to the Consell that “modify and reform the Cultural Bonus and also enable it to digital content, so that it can serve to enhance cultural consumption in the Valencian Community.”

The Cs Education spokeswoman has also asked for credit lines under special conditions to help alleviate the decrease in consumption of cultural products and services since the state of alarm was decreed.

It has also called for a package of exceptional measures, agreed with the experts of the sector, to favor access to the legal offer of content on the internet and promote respect for intellectual property and raise awareness of the value of content creators as a strategic sector for job creation.

“It must be remembered that the Strategic Plan ‘Fes Cultura’, promoted at the time also by the Ministry, ends its period of validity this 2020, so it is even more urgent to work for a new plan that can not be alien situation caused by the coronavirus crisis, “Ventura concluded in a statement.

