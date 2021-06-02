Crytek confirms Crysis Remastered Trilogy is coming soon

Just a week ago we saw how Crytek advanced us some images that seemed to point to the arrival of the remastered Crysis 2 Remastered, and finally it has been. Although to everyone’s surprise, it will not be about the solo title, but the developer has presented Crysis Remastered Trilogy, a small collection that will add the improved versions of all the installments of this saga.

The three-game pack will be available for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC, with an even smoother gaming experience in the next generation, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, although like the first installment, we can also get hold of the games independently.

As project leader Steffen Halbig shared, “Each game is enhanced to look and play great on today’s platforms, offering the best Crysis experience for newcomers to our classic franchise as well as newcomers to our classic franchise. players who want to relive the adventure «.

Crysis Remastered ✓

Crysis 2 Remastered ✓

Crysis 3 Remastered ✓ Crysis Remastered Trilogy is coming to consoles and PC this fall! Visit the North Korean islands, save humanity from a deadly virus in New York City and uncover the truth about CELL https://t.co/WbDUZN2vNx – Crysis (@Crysis) June 1, 2021

So, Crysis Remastered Trilogy will allow you to play whole story remastered from start to finish, traveling from the North Korean islands to New York City, trying to save humanity from a deadly virus as we fulfill our final mission of revenge, and even discovering the hidden truth behind CELL

As we anticipated at the time, it is expected that these deliveries will have a similar adaptation (although we hope that something better optimized) than we already saw with the first remastered installment. And it is that although these two titles already had a huge technical leap within not only their saga, but within the complete scene of the video game industry, we can still find some room for improvement with the latest technologies available such as ray tracing or 8K resolution.

Without any confirmed date, at the moment we can only focus on what the trailer talks about an “early arrival” for the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, with rumors pointing to a fall release this year, along with the potential exclusivity of the Epic Games store.

On the other hand, this announcement comes during the Mega Sale of Epic Games, where we can currently find the first installment of Crysis Remaster with a powerful 50% discount.