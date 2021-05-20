Crystal Palace summary and goals

05/19/2021

On at 23:38 CEST

Arsenal flirted with running out of European competition next season, but lengthened their hopes with a bit of Martinelli in added time, after a great pass from Martin Odegaard, in the victory against Crystal Palace (1-3).

CRY

ARS

Crystal palace

Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell; Kouyaté, McCarthy (Riedewald, 82 ‘), Schlupp; Towsend, Benteke (Ayew, 79 ‘) and Zaha.

Arsenal

Log; Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney (Xhaka, 78 ‘); Thomas (Martinelli, 78 ‘), Elneny; Pépé, Smith Rowe, Saka (Odegaard, 65 ‘); and Aubameyang.

Goals

0-1 M. 35 Pépé. 1-1 M. 62 Benteke. 1-2 M. 91 Martinelli. 1-3 M. 95 Pépé.

Referee

Anthony Taylor. TA: Schlupp (5 ‘), Benteke (37’) / Eneny (37 ‘).

Incidents

Selhurst Park. 10,000 viewers.

The ‘Gunners’, since 1995 they have always qualified for a continental tournamentThey still have one last hope, which is to win at Brighton on the last date and the teams ahead of them fail.

This last thread of hope is possible because Martinelli rescued a bad Arsenal game. Nicolas Pepé He overtook Mikel Arteta’s men by taking advantage of a Kieran Tierney cross from the second row -behind a Saka-heeled wall-, but Christian Benteke tied by throwing himself on the plate and head to the exit of a lateral fault at the time of the game.

It wasn’t until added time that Odegaaard filtered a great ball into the area for Martinelli to control and define at will to embitter Roy Hodgson’s farewell to Selhurst Park. The coach leaves the benches after 45 years of sports career. To finish the job, Pepé sentenced the meeting with the time expired.

Arsenal are ninth with 58 points, one behind Everton, West Ham United (with one game less) and Tottenham Hotspur. Arteta’s men will have to beat Brighton on the last date, that nothing is played but they already beat Manchester City, and expect results from their rivals.