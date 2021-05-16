Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa 3-2 to take all three points

05/16/2021 at 3:13 PM CEST

The Palace added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-2 against him town this sunday in the Selhurst Park. The Crystal palace came with the intention of reaping another victory after winning away from home by a score of 0-2 at Sheffield United. Regarding the visiting team, the Aston Villa lost by a score of 1-3 in the previous match against Manchester United. With this defeat, the Birmingham team was in eleventh position after the end of the match, while the Crystal palace is thirteenth.

The first half of the match got off to a good start for the Birmingham team, who opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Mcginn at 17 minutes. But later the Crystal palace achieved the tie thanks to the goal of Benteke in the 32nd minute. Aston Villa through a goal from El-Ghazi at 34 minutes. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-2.

After the halfway point of the duel, in the second period came the goal for the glazier team, which equalized the match with a goal of Zaha in the 76th minute. The local team scored again, turning the score around, making it 3-2 with a goal from Mitchell at 84 minutes, ending the match with a final score of 3-2.

From this season you can follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

The coach of the Palace gave entrance to Tomkins for Mccarthy, Meanwhile he town gave the green light to Grealish, Davis Y Wesley, which came to replace Traoré, Ramsey Y El-Ghazi.

The referee gave a yellow card to Ward, Kouyaté Y Zaha by the local team already Mcginn Y Hause by the Birmingham team.

With these three points, the Palace ranked thirteenth with 44 points, while the town he ranked eleventh with 49 points at the end of the duel.

The next day the glazier team will play in their fiefdom against the Arsenal, Meanwhile he Aston Villa will seek victory at home against him Tottenham Hotspur.

Data sheetCrystal Palace:Butland, Cahill, Kouyaté, Mitchell, Ward, Mccarthy (Tomkins, min. 73), Schlupp, Eze, Zaha, Benteke and TownsendAston Villa:Martínez, Hause, Konsa, Matt Targett, El Mohamady, Douglas Luiz, Mcginn, Ramsey (Davis, min.86), El-Ghazi (Wesley, min.88), Traoré (Grealish, min.64) and WatkinsStadium:Selhurst ParkGoals:Mcginn (0-1, min. 17), Benteke (1-1, min. 32), El-Ghazi (1-2, min. 34), Zaha (2-2, min. 76) and Mitchell (3- 2, min. 84)