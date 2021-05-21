Crystal Dunn becoming one of the faces of women’s soccer

Crystal Dunn wants to see more representation both on and off the field for women’s soccer as she steps into a Global Ambassador role with Mastercard.

Crystal Dunn’s energy has always been contagious. Whether you catch her on the soccer field leading her teammates at practice, or on a 2021 zoom interview talking about bringing more diversity and inclusion to women’s soccer, Dunn is ready to play.

Dunn has also been getting more and more comfortable being one of the faces of women’s soccer so much so that Mastercard tabbed her to be a Global Ambassador in their new partnership with the NWSL. Dunn would like to see others stretch out of their comfort zone.

“Connection with each other is the way to go,” Dunn told FanSided. “I can preach to everybody to just get out in communities and learn from someone who doesn’t look like you.”

Crystal Dunn is overcoming challenges to become a face of Women’s soccer

Dunn has had some help learning how to handle the spotlight from her good friend and US Women’s National Team teammate Megan Rapinoe. The two should be partnered again later this summer at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“Pino is one of my very good friends,” Dunn said. “We Facetime like once a week, we’re texting each other constantly. She is the friend that you always want in your corner. She is a ride or die, she is someone who will pick up the phone and listen to you. “

It has not always easy for Dunn on the soccer field as one of roughly 30 black players depending on the year in the NWSL, or playing internationally for USWNT or Chelsea FC

“I have experienced microaggressions is what I think I would call them,” Dunn explained. “The stigma around black athletes as a whole is that we are super aggressive, we’re athletic, we’re strong. All of those qualities that we may be, but those stereotypes are often placed on us without any regard to us using our creative cognitive abilities to solve problems and to be the best players that we can possibly be. “

Don’t get it twisted. Dunn likes to use both her brawn and her brains.

“I’m a huge problem-solver, I love being in the midfield,” Dunn said. “I love being the quarterback of soccer. That is where I find all my joy. But of course, if I need to put in a nice strong tackle whatever it takes to win the game I’ll definitely do so. “

And when Dunn needs someone to talk about the challenges that come with the pressures of playing the game along with any other added stresses Rapinoe is a strong asset.

“There is a couple of days where I just call her and I’m like I need to just vent,” Dunn said. “She will pick up the phone, give me feedback, push me to be a better person and player, she’s a friend of mine who is always going to make me better and allow me to grow to be the best player and person possible. Our connection, our chemistry is incredible on and off the field. “

After a busy summer of NWSL and Olympic soccer Dunn plans to continue playing the sport she loves for as long as she can. And there could be more after her playing days are over.

“Using my platform and allowing more representation in this sport not just as soccer players but as GM’s, coaches, owners. There definitely needs to be more representation across the board. I think more and more about staying in the game longer. “

One of the faces of soccer running her own team down the line? Sounds like a win-win for Dunn and the growing game of women’s soccer.

Cyrstal Dunn is working with Mastercard as one of their Global Brand Ambassadors.