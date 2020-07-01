Yesterday we could see the first video with real game scenes from Crysis Remastered, a game that has generated great controversy and that certainly looks like one of the worst remasters in history.

Frankly, I don’t know what has gone through CryTek’s head, but if you look at the attached images, collected by DSOGaming, you will realize that we did not speak for no reason. Look at the two images that accompany just below and try to guess which one belongs to Crysis Remastered and which one represents the original Crysis. You have doubts? It is normal, but calm, I help you: the first image belongs to the remaster.

There are some elements that have certainly improved, but there are also others that do not. For example, the lighting system and reflections look better in some scenes from Crysis Remastered, but unfortunately this version presents a slight cartoonish touch that, together with its high contrast, produces a considerable loss of realism.

It also strikes me a lot loss of definition It can be seen in all the images, and it is especially annoying over long distances. Maybe it’s due, in part, to the low bitrate of the video they were taken from, even with that in mind the difference is still too big. On the other hand, the light and shadow effects, and some textures, look better in Crysis Remastered, but if we make a general assessment I think that the original looks better in most cases.

Crysis Remastered and optimization: will there be improvements?

One of the most important problems that Crysis presents in its original version is its heavy dependence on single-wire performance of the processor. This title was developed when dual-core processors were starting to become the industry standard, and is therefore not ready to take full advantage of a quad-core processor.

With Crysis Remastered on CryTek they have a golden opportunity to review and resolve this issue. We do not know if the final version will be properly optimized to work on CPUs with more than two cores, but it would certainly be the most reasonable.

Before finishing, I remind you that the original version of Crysis has received, over the years, a huge amount of mods, and that it is compatible with Pascal Gilcher RayTraced Global Illumination Reshader, which adds ray tracing effects and makes the juice look wonderful, as we can see in the attached video.

If everything goes according to plan, the launch of Crysis Remastered will take place on July 23th, and it will come to PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.

I don’t know