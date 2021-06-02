Crysis Remastered Trilogy is coming this fall for PC, PlayStation and Xbox

Cover of the trilogy CRYTEK

The Crytek studio saga, released in 2007, has been remastered for modern consoles

The single player versions of the three previous installments have been optimized in collaboration with Saber Interactive

The first remastered installment is now available on the aforementioned platforms

The videogame ‘Crysis Remastered Trilogy’, which collects the remastered versions of the three installments of the ‘Crysis’ shooter and action saga, will be available in fall for PC. It will also be playable on current and past generation PlayStation and Xbox.

The video game created by the Crytek studio will include the single-player remasters of ‘Crysis’, ‘Crysis 2’ and ‘Crysis 3’, optimized in collaboration with Saber Interactive for current consoles and PCs. The original installment was released in 2007 and throughout its history has received excellent critical ratings, making it one of the most successful shooters of its generation.

“We are pleased to announce that these iconic ‘Crysis’ games return in one package, remastered for a new generation of hardware,” he said in a statement. Steffen halbig, project manager. “Each game is enhanced to look and play beautifully on current platforms, providing the best ‘Crysis’ experience for both newcomers to our series and players looking to relive this adventure.”

Some of these improvements include high-quality textures up to 8K, compatibility with HDR, anti-aliasing technology (which prevents images from being pixelated) or improvement of artistic decorations.

Compatible consoles

The pack with three sets will be available for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC, with an “even smoother” gaming experience on the next generation, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, according to the developer in a statement.

‘Crysis Remastered’ -the first installment- is now available on these platforms and the remasters of ‘Crysis 2’ and ‘Crysis 3’ will also be available separately with the launch of the ‘pack’ in autumn. The triology will allow players the opportunity to play the entire story from the beginning, from the first delivery.

In the first video gameAs alien invaders populate a chain of North Korean islands, the protagonist plays as the super soldier Nomad, armed with a Nanosuit and equipped with abilities of speed, strength, armor and camouflage. In the second delivery, the aliens devastate New York and begin an assault that threatens the total annihilation of humanity, and the protagonist is equipped with the Nanosuit 2.0. In the third partAs New York City has been transformed into a sprawling urban rainforest protected by a giant nano dome, the protagonist, Prophet, must fight through seven different districts against human and alien forces.