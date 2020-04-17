There is no doubt that the leakage of Crysis Remastered for various platforms, including Nintendo Switch, It has been one of the informative bombings of the moment. An error, located on the franchise’s own official website, which seems to have forced the German developer Crytek to advance its official announcement with a multitude of new information including a trailer and its launch window.

Crytek itself has been in charge of making an official cry out loud. Various interesting facts about the Crysis Remastered remastering process and the scope of the improvement work carried out have been revealed in a press release. In addition, they have shared a teaser Official, just over 30 seconds, which may not show any material, but that will probably serve to promote, even more if possible, the hype.

On the other hand, its launch window has been released. And is that Crytek Remastered will reach PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch at some point, still to be determined, of East same summer. As you can read, at least for now, the hybrid of the Big N shares a window with the rest of the platforms. To finish, we leave you with the official statement so that you can know, first hand, all the details. We chatted about it in the forum!

Crytek will release a Crysis 1 remaster for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch this summer The classic first-person shooter returns with action-packed gameplay, a sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles gamers adored the first time around, with remastered graphics and optimizations for a new generation of hardware co-developed in CRYENGINE with Saber Interactive. Starting this summer, Crysis Remastered will be available for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. See also Crysis Remastered will focus on single player campaigns from the original game and is programmed to contain high quality textures and enhanced art assets, HD texture pack, temporary smoothing, SSDO, SVOGI, next generation depth fields, new tweaks. light, motion blur and parallax occlusion mapping, particle effects will also be added where appropriate. Additional additions such as volumetric fog and light beams, software-based ray tracing, and reflections from screen space provide the game with a significant visual enhancement. “We are excited to be working on the Crysis franchise again and to bring to all Crysis fans a remaster worthy of their passion for the game,” said Crytek CEO Avni Yerli. “It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to bring Crysis back to today’s PCs and consoles, even Nintendo Switch! – so that a whole new generation of players can experience the thrill of a battle in the Nanosuit. “ In Crysis 1, what begins as a simple rescue mission becomes the battleground of a new war as alien invaders swarm across a chain of North Korean islands. Armed with a powerful Nanosuit, players can go invisible to stalk enemy patrols, or increase strength to destroy vehicles. The speed, strength, armor, and cover-up of the nanosuit allow for creative solutions to all types of fighting, while an enormous arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over the style of play. In the ever-changing environment, adapt tactics and equipment to dominate your enemies, in a huge open world.

Source

Related